India to get World’s highest railway-arch bridge soon

India will have the world’s highest railway-arch bridge over river Chenab in Kashmir.

The Chenab Bridge, which is under construction between Bakkal and Kauri in the Resai district, is part of Indian Railways’ mega plan to connect Kashmir valley with Udhampur known as Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line.

When complete, the 359-meter high bridge on river Chenab will be the world’s highest. The base support of the bridge was completed in 2017 and according to the tweet by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the construction work of the main arch is in full swing.

The bridge will also have a 14m-wide dual carriageway and a 1.2m-wide central verge. The bridge has 17 spans as well as 469m main arch span across the river. The bridge has two 36m-long approach spans.

The steel used in the bridge is blast proof and Railways is also installing an online monitoring and warning system to ensure swift response if the need arises. India’s Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) is closely working with Indian Railways on this project.

The Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line will give a massive boost to the transportation sector in Jammu & Kashmir. The entire project is 345km long, of which, the Chenab Bridge is a key part.

On Thursday(December 27), India’s Rail Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that the Chenab Bridge will soon be a reality as the construction work is in full swing.