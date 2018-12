Benchmark domestic stocks, Sensex and Nifty closed with gains for the third day in a row.

Both indices logged gains of around 0.75 percent amid positive global cues, the inflow of foreign fund and strengthening the rupee.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange climbed 269 points to regain 36,000 level and end at 36,077.

The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also surged 80 points to settle at 10,86.