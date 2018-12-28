T.G Mohandas Challenges the tale of ‘Nangeli’ Who Chopped Off her Breasts

The issues that popped up after the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala came out has still not settled. The right-wing faction has used the opportunity to their advantage, holding firm with the devotees while the left-leaning entities have largely been confused. The age regulation at Sabarimala is compared to the caste restrictions that existed in the past and the tale of Nangeli who chopped of her breasts as a protest against the ‘breast-tax’ is often raised by left thinkers. Now BJP Intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas has challenged the myth of Nangeli through his Tweet. Here is a translation of his Twitter post:

“Some Nangeli, they say, chopped off both her breasts and handed it over in a leaf. What a lie! When you cut down one breast itself, blood will spill out and you will fall unconscious, there is no way you can cut both your breasts. Please say a lie that conforms to common sense, Communists!”