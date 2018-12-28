Latest NewsVideo

WATCH: Worm Pulled Out of Girl's Nose, Check Out her Reaction

Dec 28, 2018, 10:07 pm IST
Can you imagine a worm being stuck in your nose? well if it happens so, you would try to pull it out as soon as possible. But can you imagine a worm stuck in your nose for a month?

Ask this little girl from Phin Ngan, close to the border with China, and she would tell you how that experience feels like. She is believed to have inhaled the creature while drinking water from a stream.

She visited her doctor after complaining about long that she is feeling something moving inside her nose. The bug grew while inside her body and was around three inches long when it was eventually pulled free. Watch the video here:

