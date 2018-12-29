PM Narendra Modi to launch several projects in Andaman and Nicobar tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several infrastructure projects in Andaman and Nicobar Islands tomorrow. An official release said, Mr Modi will visit Tsunami Memorial at Car Nicobar.

Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the memorial, and light a candle at the Wall of Lost Souls. Mr Modi will inaugurate the ITI at Arong and lay the Foundation Stone for some infrastructure projects.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column at Port Blair. Mr Modi will also visit the Cellular Jail in the city.

The Prime Minister will hoist the high mast flag at South Point, Port Blair and pay floral tributes at Statue of Netaji at Marina Park.

At Netaji Stadium, the Prime Minister will release a commemorative postal stamp, coin and first day cover to mark the 75th Anniversary of the hoisting of Tricolour on Indian soil by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

He will also release the Innovation and Start-Up Policy for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He will inaugurate a 7 Mega Watt Solar Power Plant, and Solar Village. The Prime Minister will address the gathering.