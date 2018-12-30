Govt committed for development of Andaman, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, the NDA Government is working to ensure employment for youth, education for children, medical care for aged and facilities for farmers. Addressing a public function at the Bishop John Richardson stadium in Car Nicobar today, the Prime Minister said, the Government is committed for the development of Car Nicobar. Modi said the Central government is making all efforts to make the life of people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands easier.

During his visit to Car Nicobar, the Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Tsunami Memorial and visited the Tsunami Memorial Museum this morning. He inaugurated the ITI Arong and interacted with Members of Tribal Council.

In Port Blair, the Prime Minister visited the Cellular Jail and laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Column in the afternoon. Modi also dedicated the 150 feet high Flag Mast at South Point in Port Blair commemorating the historic event of the hoisting of the first Tricolor on Indian soil by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Port Blair on Dec 30, 1943.

He paid floral tributes at the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for series of projects for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Prime Minister also addressed a public function at the historic Netaji Stadium this evening.