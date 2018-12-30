Latest NewsIndia

P.M Modi Renames Three Islands in Andaman and Nicobar

Dec 30, 2018, 10:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the renaming of three islands of Andaman and Nicobar to mark the 75th anniversary of the raising of the Indian national flag by freedom movement icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the fight for India’s independence.

The Ross Island was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, the Neil Island would now be known as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep, Modi said during a speech.

He also announced setting up of a deemed university after Bose.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 13, 2018, 10:41 pm IST

Actress Mouni Roy gets trolled for her latest dancing pics : See Pics

Modi
Feb 28, 2018, 10:21 pm IST

Govt starts process to setup India’s first defence industrial corridor

Aug 14, 2018, 09:28 am IST

Gujarat: More than 62% Seats of PG in Engineering vacant in the state

Twitter
Apr 29, 2018, 08:42 pm IST

Twitter introduces new exciting feature for news broadcasts

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close