P.M Modi Renames Three Islands in Andaman and Nicobar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the renaming of three islands of Andaman and Nicobar to mark the 75th anniversary of the raising of the Indian national flag by freedom movement icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the fight for India’s independence.

The Ross Island was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, the Neil Island would now be known as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep, Modi said during a speech.

He also announced setting up of a deemed university after Bose.