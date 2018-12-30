Pinarayi is taking a communal stand to oppose RSS and BJP: Ramesh Chennithala

The leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that only Hindu organizations were invited for the meeting to discuss organizing women’s wall.

“I had raised ten questions about the wall and the chief minister gave a clear answer to only this. This shows that UDF’s statement that the government has excluded the minority from women’s wall is true. The chief minister is taking a communal stand to oppose RSS and BJP. This will communally divide society. Meanwhile, Congress is trying to bring secularism against such communal thoughts”, said Chennithala.

“The government should teach V S Achuthanandan and devaswom minister about the objective of women’s wall. The chairman of the organizing committee is also not clear about it. Government is telling the people that they are not paying the cost for women’s wall. However, they have submitted the affidavit clarifying that Rs 50 crore from Directorate Of Women and Child Development Department will be used for women’s wall. The chief minister is repeating that the event is being organized for women. The assaults against women and children have increased after LDF assumed power. Sanal’s wife Viji is protesting in front of the secretariat. The Chief Minister is not even ready to talk to them. Then how can he give lectures on women’s wall?”, he asked.