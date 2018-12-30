Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

RBI looking to use mobile phone-based solution to help visually impaired

Dec 30, 2018, 07:29 pm IST
The Reserve Bank of India is exploring the possibility of a mobile phone-based solution to help visually-impaired people easily identify the currency notes. About 80 lakh people in the country are likely to benefit from the initiative.

Currently, intaglio printing-based identification marks are present in the banknotes of Rs 100 and above for helping the visually challenged.

The device once developed should be able to identify the denomination of currency within two seconds and read it out in English or Hindi for the users.

