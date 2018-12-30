Richa Chadha’s ‘Cabaret’ in January

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha’s delayed film “Cabaret” will finally premiere on January 9 next year on a digital platform.

Directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi, “Cabaret” is a musical, unique love story and thriller starring Richa, Gulshan Devaiah, S.Sreesanth and Gulshan Grover, among others. Richa said ‘Cabaret’ has been one of her most challenging roles to date. She had said that “Cabaret” is her “first typical commercial outing and she did it for the love of song and dance and as an experiment”. The film features songs by veteran singer Usha Uthup, as well as Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeti Mohan.