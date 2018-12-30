CinemaLatest NewsIndiaEntertainment

Richa Chadha’s ‘Cabaret’ in January

Dec 30, 2018, 10:21 pm IST
Less than a minute
Richa-Chadha-Sexy

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha’s delayed film “Cabaret” will finally premiere on January 9 next year on a digital platform.

Directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi, “Cabaret” is a musical, unique love story and thriller starring Richa, Gulshan Devaiah, S.Sreesanth and Gulshan Grover, among others. Richa said ‘Cabaret’ has been one of her most challenging roles to date. She had said that “Cabaret” is her “first typical commercial outing and she did it for the love of song and dance and as an experiment”. The film features songs by veteran singer Usha Uthup, as well as Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeti Mohan.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 30, 2018, 09:48 pm IST

This is What Arjun Kapoor says about His Bond With Janhvi and Khushi

drinking water with gemstones
May 17, 2017, 08:32 am IST

This drinking water bottle can make you rich

Jun 11, 2018, 06:52 pm IST

A suicide bomber killed 12 people and wounded more than 30 in Kabul

Feb 3, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

Prominent Actress Bhanupriya’s ex husband passed away

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close