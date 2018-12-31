KeralaLatest NewsCrime

Narcotics worth 1 crore seized at Kochi

Dec 31, 2018, 06:46 pm IST
A team of four who tried to smuggle narcotics was arrested at the Cochin International Airport. Three of these perpetrators are citizens of Mali, one from Trichy, Tamil Nadu. They were under police watch since December 26. Police found 3 kilograms of narcotics which includes 1 kilogram of hashish oil.

The police have had received information that drugs, narcotics and hashish oil of massive quantity are being smuggled to Mali from India. As per reports, the offenders have smuggled narcotics via Nedumbassery in the past. Hashish oil was filled up in powder and shampoo tins. According to the received info, police started observing the culprits and was able to catch them dramatically.

On December 21, shadow police had caught a key person in narcotics trade carrying drugs and narcotics worth Rs 2 crores from Kochi.

