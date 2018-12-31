Pakistan International Airlines sacks several pilots,crew staff for having fake academic degrees

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has sacked over 50 employees, including pilots and cabin crew, for holding fake degrees.

According to a statement issued by the national carrier, the employees have been fired on the directions of the Supreme Court (SC) in the fake degrees case. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had taken notice of alleged appointment of pilots holding fake qualifications in January this year.

A two-member bench, headed by the CJP, on Tuesday had issued a deadline of December 28 to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for completing the verification of pilots’ degrees.

Keeping in view of the proceedings of the apex court against fake-degree-holder pilots and fake-certificate-holder cabin crews, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Director-General Hassan Baig issued directives to suspend the licenses of referred pilots and cabin crew members with immediate effect.

He also ordered to suspend the licenses of all pilots and cabin crew members who have not yet submitted their degrees and certificates. Their licenses will remain suspended till they submit their referred documents for verification.

