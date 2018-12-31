PM Narendra Modi asks crowd at Port Blair rally to wave flashlights for Netaji Subhas Bose : Watch Video

While addressing a public meeting at Marina Park in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands,PM Narendra Modi asked people to take out their mobile phones and switch on the flashlights as a gesture to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

People at the rally were more than happy to oblige and the venue rang with slogans like “Netaji Zindabad” (Long Live, Netaji) and “Subhas Babu Zindabad”.

WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting at Marina Park in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands asks people to take out their mobile phones and switch on the flashlights as a gesture to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. pic.twitter.com/aoQFwfZrK0 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2018

PM Modi is on an official visit to the island nation. Earlier in the day he renamed three islands during his visit to Andamans & Nicobar. Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island will now be called Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep Island and Swaraj Dweep Island respectively.