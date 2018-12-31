Latest NewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi has all qualities to make an excellent Prime Minister, says Shashi Tharoor

Dec 31, 2018, 07:16 am IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said his party chief Rahul Gandhi has all the right qualities to make an “excellent” prime minister. The Congress leader, however, added that it is up to the party and its allies to take a “collective decision” over the issue of PM candidate.

In an interview to news agency PTI, Tharoor said: “Rahul Gandhi is our leader, which means that if Congress gets a majority, he will be PM. If Congress is in a coalition government, obviously wider discussions will be held with other coalition partners to arrive at a consensus candidate.”

“At a personal level, having had several interactions and discussions in close quarters with the Congress president, to my mind it is evidently clear that Rahul ji has all the right qualities to make an excellent prime minister for the country,” Tharoor said.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP further said that Rahul Gandhi would be able to “fittingly live up to the expectations of the top job”.

 

