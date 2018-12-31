Stop harassing militants’ families in J&K , says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday warned of consequences if militants’ families are harassed by the police or the authorities. Mufti’s warning came after a militant sister and her husband were harassed allegedly by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Pulwama.

Mehbooba Mufti visited the militant’s family on Sunday evening and said that use of force against any militant’s relative would not be taken lightly in future.

She also asserted that she won’t allow bloodshed in south Kashmir or let it become a battleground. She also warned police against repeating such an act in future.

“This is an unfortunate incident. The woman’s clothes were removed. She was ill-treated. The severe nature of her injuries has left her bedridden,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Visited Patipora Pulwama where Rubina (whose brother happens to be a militant )was along with her husband & brother beaten mercilessly in police custody. The severe nature of her injuries has left her bedridden.

Later, talking to reporters, she said such incidents would not be tolerated.

“What is the fault of the sister of a militant? She has been stripped and beaten by the SHO of Trikuta Nagar and of Bhatindi [in Jammu]. First, you [male police officials] cannot touch a woman and you should have women police for that. Then, her husband and brother have (also) been beaten,” Mufti said.

“I want to ask the governor that if you have a fight with a militant, why are his relatives, especially his sister, beaten? We will not allow this. I want to tell the governor and warn the police as well that if there is another such incident, then there will be dangerous consequences,” she said.