Pranav Mohanlal’s Horror-Thriller Titled by ‘Bramayugam’ Director

Pranav Mohanlal is collaborating with director Rahul Sadasivan, known for Bramayugam, for a new horror-thriller titled Dies Irae. The film marks Pranav’s return to the big screen after his role in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Varshangalku Shesham last year. The production team recently announced the completion of filming. The title, Dies Irae, which translates to “Days of Wrath” in Latin, promises to deliver a spine-chilling cinematic experience with a dark and eerie theme.

The film, expected to captivate audiences with its eerie atmosphere, features a gothic soundtrack that sets the tone for its unsettling narrative. It brings together director Rahul Sadasivan and cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, who previously worked together on Bhoothakalam and Bramayugam. Produced by Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios, Dies Irae also features music by Christo Xavier, art direction by Jothish Shankar, and editing by Shafique Mohammed Ali.

The title Dies Irae is drawn from a famous Latin poem from the medieval period, known for its rhymed verses and depiction of the Last Judgment. The poem, associated with the Catholic Requiem Mass, describes a scene where souls are called to stand before God’s throne, with the saved receiving salvation and the unsaved condemned to eternal fire. The title reflects the film’s exploration of dark themes and is set to evoke intense emotions in its viewers.