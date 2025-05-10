Kangana Ranaut to Make Hollywood Debut in Blessed Be the Evil

Kangana Ranaut is set to make her Hollywood debut in the film Blessed Be the Evil, directed by Anurag Rudra. The film, co-written by Gatha Tiwary, the founder of Lions Movies, will feature cinematography by Wade Muller. Alongside Kangana, the cast includes Tyler Posey, known for Teen Wolf, and Scarlet Rose Stallone, the daughter of Sylvester Stallone.

Blessed Be the Evil revolves around a Christian couple who, after experiencing a miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm, only to uncover dark secrets. Anurag Rudra, the director, has expressed his passion for folklore stories and aims to present them to a global audience through this film. The project will also be pitched at the 2025 Cannes Film Market, which could increase its visibility on the international stage. The film is set to be shot in New York, with the choice of U.S. locations influenced by the impact of Trump’s tariffs on imported films.

Kangana’s Hollywood move has sparked discussions on social media, particularly because she had previously criticized the declining theatre industry in the West and stated she had no plans to join Hollywood. However, with this new project, she is now taking on a lead role in an international film. Though details about her character are still scarce, it is anticipated that she will bring the same intensity and skill to this project as she has in her past Bollywood performances.