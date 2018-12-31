These are the most expensive things owned by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is always in the news for his blockbuster films, compelling performances and funky hairstyles.

But do you know he is the most popular Telugu actor who owns the most expensive things?

Top celebrities in India, especially actors, and actresses are owners of some of the most luxurious things in the world.

Arjun delivered one hit after another at the box-office including films like Arya (2004), Bunny (2005), Desamuduru (2007), Parugu (2008) and Arya 2 (2009). These blockbusters turned him into the movie star he is today. And what do most high-paid movie stars do? They own ridiculously expensive things. Arjun, today charges a whopping amount of Rs 14-15 crore per film and has built a net worth of Rs 180 crore.

Here are 5 ridiculously expensive things that the Telugu superstar owns:

Range Rover – Rs 64.65 lakh

BMW X5 – Rs 80.1 lakh

Audi A7 – Rs 85.88 lakh

Jaguar XJL – Rs 1.2 crore

Hyderabad House – Rs 100 crore