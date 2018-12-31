Two infiltrators killed

The security forces killed two infiltrators in Kashmir. The incident occurred in Nowgham area in Kashmir.

It is supposed that the persons belong to Pak military. They dressed as the Pak military personnel and they were equipped with weapons that carry Pak military symbols. Yesterday the Pak military has violated ceasefire in the LOC to help infiltrators.

The Army suspects a big group of terrorists is preparing to cross the border. The army also suspects that a huge amount of weapons may be hidden in the area.