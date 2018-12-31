Latest NewsIndiaDefence

Two infiltrators killed

Dec 31, 2018, 04:19 pm IST
Less than a minute
ceasefire
ceasefire violations continues

The security forces killed two infiltrators in Kashmir. The incident occurred in Nowgham area in Kashmir.

It is supposed that the persons belong to Pak military. They dressed as the Pak military personnel and they were equipped with weapons that carry Pak military symbols. Yesterday the Pak military has violated ceasefire in the LOC to help infiltrators.

The Army suspects a big group of terrorists is preparing to cross the border. The army also suspects that a huge amount of weapons may be hidden in the area.

Tags

Related Articles

Apr 14, 2018, 09:51 pm IST

Tradition and culture of Vishu

May 31, 2017, 09:49 am IST

Karnataka tops in drive against smoking in public places

Nov 18, 2018, 03:27 pm IST

2190 kg of suspected dog meat seized from railway station

Nov 2, 2018, 07:15 pm IST

Hansika wants this type of character films

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close