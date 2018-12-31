Latest Newscelebrities

Vivek Oberoi To Play PM Narendra Modi In His Biopic

Dec 31, 2018, 01:50 pm IST
Reports are that a biopic on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on cards and now the makers have finalised the lead actor too. Actor Vivek Oberoi who is known for Bollywood, as well as South Indian films, will portray PM Narendra Modi Ji in his biopic. This yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Omung Kumar.

According to reports, the team of the film has been working on the script, story and screenplay for over a year and a half now. Now that the authorities have given the permission, the film is ready to go on the floors.

