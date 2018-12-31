Latest NewsIndia

Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress on AugustaWestland issue

Dec 31, 2018, 09:24 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked Congress on the Agusta Westland issue and said that the party has become perturbed. He was addressing a press conference on Augusta Westland issue in Lucknow today.

He said that Congress is desperate after the arrest of Christian Michel, the middleman in Agusta Westland case. He alleged that leaders of Congress party took the bribe of more than 150 crores and said Congress should make its stand clear on Michel.

He added that there was a delay in the procurement of weapons for the army because of corruption by Congress government.

