2.0 Director Shankar to join with Hrithik Roshan for sci-fi thriller

Director S.Shankar has been reported to direct Hrithik Roshan in a science fiction movie.

A source told a leading news organisation about Shankar narrating the script to Hrithik already and the superstar is said to be almost on board.

“Shankar has always been keen to work with Hrithik Roshan and has been trying since the last four years but somehow it has never worked out. Shankar feels with Hrithik’s good looks, great physique and superb dancing skills, he can do justice to the kind of scripts that Shankar has. Few know that Hrithik and Shankar have been in talks for months to do a film together after 2.0 got complete and it’s the main lead. Shankar approached Hrithik Roshan for his next after Indian 2 and while Hrithik has liked the script, they are working on other factors including remuneration and dates. It’s another sci-fi action thriller movie in 3D and with extra-ordinary VFX like 2.0 – almost like a superhero film. Shankar had earlier wanted Hrithik to do Akshay Kumar’s role, ornithologist Pakshi Rajan, in 2.0 but Hrithik was busy shooting for Super 30 at that time and couldn’t commit. Hrithik is known to be very choosy with his scripts and the only movie he has given his nod till now is his father Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4. Right now he is completing Super 30 and YRF’s movie with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. If he agrees to do Shankar’s movie it will definitely be an announcement of sorts,” the source revealed to Pinkvilla.