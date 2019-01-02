CinemaLatest News

Actress Richa Chadda shares latest poster of biopic movie ‘Shakeela’ : Watch Here

Jan 2, 2019, 05:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Shakeela’ movie will be a biopic based on B-grade south Indian actor Shakeela and the lead role will be played by Bollywood diva Richa Chadda.

The actor will be seen essaying the role of this South Indian adult star Shakeela Khan who is known for her movies in Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu and Kannada film industry.

The ups and downs of this controversial personality will be shown with every angle of her life. After the first poster of the movie, the makers have dropped the second look leaving everyone stunned! Lead actor Richa Chadda took to her official Instagram account to share the second poster of the biopic.

The bold and wild look is driving fans crazy and making it even harder to wait!

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY NEW YEAR peeps! #2019Shakeelakenaam

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

Tags

Related Articles

shipcontainer
Jun 3, 2018, 08:36 am IST

83 Containers Fall Off From Ship, Boaters Alerted. Watch Video

Oct 12, 2018, 05:07 pm IST

Mahindra’s new flagship SUV ‘ XUV700’ launch date out : Price and Features

Jun 14, 2018, 09:51 am IST

Debutant Afghanistan Takes On India In Test: India Won The Toss

Nov 4, 2018, 03:05 pm IST

Second quarter profit of ONGC rises

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close