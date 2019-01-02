Hartal: Will open shops says traders

Traders will not cooperate with the strike called by Sabarimala Karma Samiti after two women entered the hill shrine. Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti has announced that the traders will open shops on Wednesday.

The Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti president T.Nazeerudhin has also said that they will not cooperate with the hartal.

The Calicut Chamber of Commerce has announced that they will not cooperate with the strike and said that shops, including those on SM street, will be opened on Wednesday.

Earlier, the traders had decided not to cooperate with hartal after a number of them were announced recently severely affecting business.

Sabarimala Karma Samithy, Hindu Aikya Vedi and the International Hindu Parishat have called for a hartal on Thursday in Kerala in protest against the entry of two women, Bindhu and Kanaka Durga in Sabarimala. The dawn-to-dusk hartal also has the backing of the BJP.