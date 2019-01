Benchmark domestic stocks, Sensex and Nifty, today closed with losses of around one percent. The fall came amid weak cues from other Asian markets, foreign fund outflow, and more than 50 paise fall in the rupee.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange ended 363 points down at 35,892. The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also declined 118 points to settle at 10,793.