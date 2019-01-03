“Developmental assistance can play major role in Afghanistan”: India’s reply to Trump

India’s reply to Donald Trump made clear that developmental assitance too can play major role in Afghanistan. Trump criticised Modi’s act of funding library in the war affected area. It is also added that India is making efforts to satisfy the requirements of the people.

Trump called upon the neighbour countries such as India, Russia and Pakistan to be part of Afghanistan’s misery. India provides assitance to build libraries as part of community deveIopment. India has also been supplying military equipment to Afghanistan besides providing training to hundreds of Afghan security personnel.”India seeks to build capacities and capabilities of Afghan nationals and its institutions for governance and delivery of public service, develop socio-economic infrastructure, secure lives and promote livelihood,” related circles said.

The areas such as education, health, agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, renewable energy, flood control, micro-hydropower, sports infrastructure, administrative infrastructure etc are also given greater importance.