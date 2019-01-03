Kohli Beats Yet Another Record of Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world currently and he has been breaking records after records. He is the top run-getter for the third consecutive year and has been phenomenal for India.

Today, in the fourth test against Australia at Sydney, Kohli went past another record. Once again it was the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s monumental record that Kohli smashed.

Virat Kohli has become the fastest batsman to reach 19,000 international runs, achieving the feat in his 399th innings during the fourth Test against Australia today. Tendulkar took 432 innings to achieve the same feet.

Kohli, though did not have a great outing today, got dismissed for 23. Pujara was the stand out performer on day 1, hitting another ton, making him only the third Indian player after Gavaskar and Kohli to hit three tons in a series in Australia.