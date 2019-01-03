Pinarayi Vijayan’s firm reply on caste-based abuses against him

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan harshly criticised the caste-based abuses against him. Some BJP leaders had earlier raised caste based criticism against him. BJP state general secretary A.N.Radhakrishnan and state Vice-President Sivarajan have called the CM as toddy tapper’s son. And the BJP state mouthpiece has published a cartoon which also exhibited casteism.

Today in the press meet to explain about the Sabarimala issues, the CM has given his reply for these. He said that his father and elder brothers were toddy tappers. Maybe many people may have wished that me to do the same job. Earlier in the age of ‘Chaturvarnya’- The caste based labour division- it has existed. But the time has changed. This is a new age, he said. Pinarayi also said that he has been facing these caste-based and personal criticism. Those who raise caste based criticisms may not be aware that the time has changed.