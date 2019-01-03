Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Sensex tanks 378 points; Nifty closes at 10,672

Jan 3, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
Domestic equities declined for the second day as benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty on Thursday closed with losses of around 1.1 percent.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange declined 378 points to end at 35,514. The Nifty at National Stock Exchange was also down 120 points to settle at 10,672. Both stocks witnessed fell amid weak global cues and heavy selling by foreign and domestic institutional investors.

Among Sensex stocks, only five ended higher, while remaining 25 declined. ONGC was the top loser, down 3.59 percent, followed by M&M, Tata Steel, Vedanta, and HDFC. HCL Tech was the biggest gainer, edging higher by a mere 0.50 percent.

 

 

