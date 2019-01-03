Sydney Test: Pujara’s Ton Helps India Own the First Day

Chetheswar Pujara is having his best overseas tour ever. Known for his zen-like focus and copy book shots, Pujara until recently was criticised for his slow scoring rate. But others would bow down to him for his herculean effort in this series and he was once again leading the indian innings with a ton.

Pujara scored 130 off 250 deliveries. Virat Kohli 23(59) fell to a legside trap early in the third session, edging one to keeper while Rahane perished in the hands of Paine off Starc. Hanuma Vihari, back at number 6 has been scoring at an ODI rate, striking 39 off 58.

For Australia, Starc proved expensive going over 4 runs while spinner Marnus Labuschagne did not have the impact which was expected. India would look to score as much as possible in the first innings and make sure they cannot lose the match from there.