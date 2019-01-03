This television actress is the new internet sensation : See Pics

Ruma Sharma is an Indian television actress and model.She belongs to a Hindu Brahmin family and was raised by her single mother.

Ruma did her schooling at Lovely Public School in Delhi and is pursuing her second year in BA Programming from Delhi University. She is a pass out from the National School of Drama Teenagers Group.

Ruma Sharma has appeared in several advertisements. Some of them are Idea, Triple Treat ice cream and India Diary. She was featured in Fashion Herald Magazine as FH Freshface Feature.

Ruma Sharma did her first show as a lead in Shree Ram Centre Auditorium of Delhi at the age of six. She was later cast for the Star Gold episodic series. Her second show was Jasoos Vijay produced by BBC World.

She also acted opposite Rajat Tokas in the DD1 show Rahul as Tulsi. After that she appeared in the DD1 Show Zara si Baat by Tiny Production and 2009 Movie Dimag Ki Dahi as a child artist. After completing her 12th, she shifted base to Mumbai to concentrate on her acting career.

Ruma has done series like Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhan India,Shapath and Code Red. She also appeared in cameo roles in Serials like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Siya Ke Ram, Kaala Teeka and Tashan-E-Ishq.