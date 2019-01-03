Latest NewsIndia

“Unusual smell”:IndiGo flight landed immediately at Ahmedabad

Jan 3, 2019, 04:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

IndiGo flight landed immediately at Ahmedabad airport due to some kind of “unusual smell”. Similar incident happend days before in Kolkatta due to smoke in cockpit and cabin.

After crew informed the pilot, the captain issued a PAN-PAN alert to the Air Traffic Controlle. In aviation terminology, PAN-PAN alert as per international standards is to declare an alarming situation and request for priority landing.A case of Jaipur-Kolkatta flight landing immediately at Kolkatta is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) .

An official of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that such incidents are being monitored by aviation minister Suresh Prabhu, who has already ordered a safety audit of all airlines.

