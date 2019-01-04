Latest NewsIndia

Case filed against Asam Khan’s son for certificate fraud

Jan 4, 2019, 06:11 pm IST
UP police has registered a case against Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajvadi Party leader and former UP minister Azam Khan.

The case is for possessing two birth certificates. A case is also have been filed against Asam Khan and his wife SP’s MP Tazeen Fatima.The sections includes 193, 420,467,468,and 471. BJP leader Akash Saxena has alleged during a press conference in Lucknow press club on December 20 that Abdullah has two birth certificates.

The police immediately started the investigation and charged case against Abdullah.

