PM Narendra Modi inaugurates eight projects, lays foundation stones of four schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated eight projects and laid the foundation stone of four schemes in Manipur.

The development projects include an integrated checkpost in Moreh, the Dolaithabi Barrage, a food storage warehouse and a buffer water reservoir.

The prime minister also inaugurated an upgraded water supply connection for Churachandpur zone, an ecotourism complex at Thangapat in Kangpokpi district, a tourist destination in Noney district and a water supply scheme at Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya in Lambui.

“Today, Manipur has received the gift of integrated checkpost, built at a cost of over Rs 125 crore,” Modi said at a rally in Imphal. “This is not just a checkpost. It has dozens of features.”

The prime minister said he initiated projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in the state some time ago, the Hindustan Times reported. “I want to congratulate the people of Manipur for that. I have come here over 30 times, I feel at peace each time I come.”

Modi claimed that the “criminal negligence” of the previous state government increased the cost of a project from Rs 19 or Rs 20 crore to Rs 500 crore. “Our government is going to change this laid back nature,” he added.

The prime minister also said that he wants to salute every person from Manipur who took part in the freedom struggle.