Rahul Gandhi caught winking in parliament during Rafale debate : Watch Video

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was caught winking in the Lok Sabha once again on Friday, six months after stoking a controversy by a similar action in the House.

Gandhi was seen winking during the high-pitched debate on Rafale fighter deal when AIADMK leader M Thambidurai was making his point.

The Congress leader was seated just behind Thambidurai but it was not clear as to whom he was winking at. The video immediately went viral. He had earlier stoked a controversy in July when he winked in the House, at that time during the debate on No-Confidence Motion.