Three terrorists were killed in a counter-terrorism operation in Tral subdivision of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday. The Police have identified the slain local terrorists as a combined group of Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Muhammad outfits.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out after Army, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation following a tip-off about the presence of a group of terrorists in a hideout in the area.