Naseeruddin Shah says’the rights are being denied’ in India

In a video released by Amnesty India on Twitter on Friday, actor Naseeruddin Shah said “Those who demand rights are being locked away. Artists, actors scholars, poets are all being stifled. Journalists too are being silenced. In the name of religion, walls of hate are being erected. Innocents are being killed.”

He said something controversial with referred to the killing of a police official in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. He expressed his anxiety about his children. He then said

“I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, ‘Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’ they will have no answer. It worries me that I don’t see the situation improving anytime soon”.

His statement evoked reactions from the government when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said,

“The tolerance that exists in India is unmatched…such tolerance is not found in any corner of the world. It was said that India is the only country where people belongs to all religions co-exist for long years. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi , the Union Minister has also expressed his opinion. He said”

“I think his emotions may have been right, but his words were probably misconstrued and a mountain was made out of a molehill. India is a tolerant country. Tolerance and harmony are in the DNA of the country”.

Shah said in the video that the country is awash with horrific hatred and cruelty. And those who stand against this injustice are having their office raided, their licence cancelled, their bank accounts frozen, their voice silenced. Only so that they are deterred from speaking the truth.The veteran actor expressed his dissatisfaction towards the country’s existing system.