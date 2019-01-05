Right-wing forces are behind violence in Kerala, says Kamal Hassan

South Indian superstar Kamal Hassan accused that some right-wing outfits are behind the violence in Kerala. He also criticized Congress for supporting the RSS and BJP in Sabarimala woman entry issue. The right-wing forces are fuelling the violent protests in Kerala.

kamal has earlier welcomed the Supreme Court verdict which allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple. He also said that he could not understand what is the real problem of Aiyyappa devotees. He also confirmed that he will always stand with women and will raise the voice for gender equality. He agreed that although he has visited many temples till now not visited Sabarimala.