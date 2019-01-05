KeralaLatest News

Right-wing forces are behind violence in Kerala, says Kamal Hassan

Jan 5, 2019, 03:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

South Indian superstar Kamal Hassan accused that some right-wing outfits are behind the violence in Kerala. He also criticized Congress for supporting the RSS and BJP in Sabarimala woman entry issue. The right-wing forces are fuelling the violent protests in Kerala.

kamal has earlier welcomed the Supreme Court verdict which allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple. He also said that he could not understand what is the real problem of Aiyyappa devotees. He also confirmed that he will always stand with women and will raise the voice for gender equality. He agreed that although he has visited many temples till now not visited Sabarimala.

Tags

Related Articles

Dubai

Dubai sets another Guinness World Record

Mar 13, 2018, 07:55 pm IST
black magic

Woman dies after performing black magic inside ICU?

Mar 16, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Mia-Khalifa

Mia Khalifa raising the temperature with her latest pictures

Nov 11, 2018, 12:03 pm IST

Fast Food Giants `McDonald’s’ Closed 84 outlets in India: This is the shocking reason behind it

Dec 26, 2017, 08:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close