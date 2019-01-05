Sydney Test: Bad Light Forces Play to be Stopped. India in the Drivers Seat

India seemed to have got the fourth and final test of the Border Gavaskar series in grip after it managed to take 6 wickets of Australia for 236 runs before bad light stopped play. As India expected, the spinners did come into the picture as the Indian duo of Jadeja and Kuldeep created consistent pressure, picking 5 wickets among them.

With just 4 wickets to go Australia are behind by a mammoth 386 runs. Australians would hope for a bit of support from weather to make sure they can bat long enough and don’t get dismissed twice in the game. India with the huge score has ensured that they cannot lose this match and has almost got their hands to Border Gavaskar Trophy.