Vijay Superum Pournamiyum will be released on January 11

Asif Ali’s new film ‘Vijay Superum Pournamiyum’ (VSP) will be hitting screens on January 11. The movie directed by Jis Joy has Asif Ali and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles.

From the songs and the trailers released so far, the movie promises to be a complete family entertainer with an intense romance and emotions at its core. It marks director Jis Joy’s third-time collaboration with Asif Ali after ‘Bicycles Thieves’ and ‘Sunday Holiday’. According to him, VSP will be socially relevant with a good message in it. He has scripted the movie with prominence to humour, friendship, romance, and family sentiments.

AK Sunil is producing ‘Vijay Superum Pournamiyum’ under the banner of New Surya Films