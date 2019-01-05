KeralaLatest News

Will move legally against tantri

Jan 5, 2019, 04:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bindu who made history by entering Sabarimala temple said that she will move legally against the temple tantri for performing purification process in the temple after they have entered. The head-priest of the temple has closed the shrine after the women had entered. And purification offerings were done.

Bindu accused that the tantri performed purification process because she belongs to Dalit community. This is an act of untouchability. And it is a criminal offence. She said that she will approach the supreme court. If the priest is against women entry then he should quit the post.

Tags

Related Articles

Adhaar for cattles

Aadhaar ID for cattle begins, Cows get digital ear implants

May 26, 2017, 11:13 am IST

With this new feature of Instagram will help you to show who is online

Jul 20, 2018, 05:59 pm IST
cyber law

Honey trap: Indian youth shares secret information related to security and Army

Jul 8, 2017, 07:40 am IST

NSS to file review plea against Sabarimala order,says ‘Temples managed by devotees’ offerings, not Govt’

Oct 4, 2018, 06:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close