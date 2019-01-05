Will move legally against tantri

Bindu who made history by entering Sabarimala temple said that she will move legally against the temple tantri for performing purification process in the temple after they have entered. The head-priest of the temple has closed the shrine after the women had entered. And purification offerings were done.

Bindu accused that the tantri performed purification process because she belongs to Dalit community. This is an act of untouchability. And it is a criminal offence. She said that she will approach the supreme court. If the priest is against women entry then he should quit the post.