Chandrababu Naidu daydreaming of becoming Prime Minister,says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is daydreaming of becoming Prime Minister and alleged that he backstabbed TDP founder and his father-in-law N. T. Rama Rao twice.

For the second time in less than a week, Modi launched a direct attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President.

During a video-conference with workers of Bharatiya Janata Party from five Lok Sabha constituencies, he said Naidu backstabbed NTR for a second time by joining hands with the Congress. He said Naidu was daydreaming of becoming PM though he had failed as the chief minister.

“It was NTR who led ‘Congress-mukt’ Bharat movement with anti-Congress National Front, but today his son-in-law bowed his head before Congress to save his power. NTR was a true icon of Telugu pride. NTR never forgot Congress for hurting Telugu pride and for betrayal of Telugu interests. Today those in power in Andhra Pradesh are so desperate to cling to their power that they betrayed Telugu interests and stabbed NTR in the back for second a time.”

Modi called the opposition’s alliance a crowd of “family-ruled parties”, saying those unable to win over the people are resorting to violence.

“Those failed to win the hearts of the people or being rejected by them, are resorting to violence. Yesterday, a bomb was found outside the home of our Kerala MP V. Muralitharan. A conspiracy was hatched to kill him. Every day our workers are being targeted in Kerala and also in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.