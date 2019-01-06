Congo President Election: Results could not be published

In Congo, the results of last week’s Presidential polls could not be published today despite growing calls for the outcome to be announced. The head of the Electoral Commission said this was due to less than half the ballots had arrived.

The Catholic Church, which fielded thousands of observers, said on Thursday there was a clear winner. It called for the result to be made public to avoid political unrest.

The Church had been vocal in its opposition to the extension of President Joseph Kabila’s rule.

He is stepping down after 17 years in office and has promised Congo’s first orderly transfer of power since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.