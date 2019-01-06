Minor shot to death by his father in Northeast Delhi

Rehan (8) shot to death by his father Yasin, a 42-year-old man during a celebratory firing in Northeast Delhi. Rehan was hit by a bullet on his right cheek during the celebratory firing, a senior police officer said. The child was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. Subsequently, a case was registered, he said.

Yasin, the father of the child is the prime suspect. He confessed that he took the firearm from one Ravi Kashyap (21), a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh. He fired in the air and the bullet accidentally hit his son who was present at the celebration. Kashyap has also been arrested and the weapon has been found, police said.

A similar case was reported days before that a woman architect died when a former JD(U) MLA fired celebratory shots in the air during a New Year’s eve party at his farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri.