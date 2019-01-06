Latest NewsIndia

Minor shot to death by his father in Northeast Delhi

Jan 6, 2019, 01:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rehan (8) shot to death by his father Yasin, a 42-year-old man during a celebratory firing in Northeast Delhi. Rehan was hit by a bullet on his right cheek during the celebratory firing, a senior police officer said. The child was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. Subsequently, a case was registered, he said.

Yasin, the father of the child is the prime suspect. He confessed that he took the firearm from one Ravi Kashyap (21), a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh. He fired in the air and the bullet accidentally hit his son who was present at the celebration. Kashyap has also been arrested and the weapon has been found, police said.

A similar case was reported days before that a woman architect died when a former JD(U) MLA fired celebratory shots in the air during a New Year’s eve party at his farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri.

Tags

Related Articles

Dalit

Dalit groom creates history; a successful wedding and baraat

Jul 16, 2018, 06:43 am IST
Arya's reality show

Major threat warning for Arya’s Marriage reality show

Mar 11, 2018, 03:11 pm IST

Mammooty’s memory of sharing a meal with Anthony Bourdain in Kerala.

Jun 9, 2018, 05:24 pm IST

Beef Fest : IIT Madras student beaten up

May 31, 2017, 06:36 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close