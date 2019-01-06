PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kollam Bypass on Jan 15

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kollam bypass on January 15 in Kerala, that is slated to be opened on February 2 by the state government.The BJP sources say he’ll return on another visit in February as the national elections are nearing and he’ll club official and party programmes during these visits.

The 13-km road connects Kavanad and Mevaram, bypassing the Kollam city, avoiding the traffic snarls on the NH 66.

PWD minister G. Sudhakaran had on Dec 24 said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the bypass on Feb 2.

For quite some time, there has been a tug of war between the CPM and BJP on credit of completing the four-decade-old project, the final phase of which started in 2015 at an estimated cost of Rs 278 crore equally funded by the state and central governments.

It has 190 piles and 46 piers.

His trips to Kerala is part of his nationwide tour of 150 Lok Sabha constituencies his party lost. Though Kollam is not a BJP stronghold, the party decided to hold a public meeting there when he opens the bypass.

“In February, he is expected to attend two to three programmes. National president Amit Shah will also be visiting Kerala next month,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sabarimala Karma Samithi will march on the Secretariat on Jan 18. They expect one lakh supporters to attend it.