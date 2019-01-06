Sabarimala Issue : Smriti Irani slams Kerala Govt for registering cases against Ayyappa devotees

Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on the Kerala government accusing it of detaining Sabarimala temple devotees as they raised voices against the state government.

Irani said, “Currently in Kerala, the social and political situation is such that close to 1286 cases have been registered, 37,000 people have been made accused by the state government, and more than 3,170 people were detained, only because they raised their voice against state government.”

“BJP condemns the dastardly attack on V Muraleedharan’s residence. We will give a befitting reply but staying within the ambit of the constitution,” added Irani.

Violence involving BJP-RSS and ruling CPI(M) rocked parts of Kerala, particularly Kannur district, on Saturday with several houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked. Amid incidents of vandalism, Governor P Sathasivam briefed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the law and order situation in the southern state.