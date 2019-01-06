Sara Ali Khan had the funniest reason for posing with Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have been the topic of comparisons in Bollywood. The two star-kids made their debut on the big screen last year and in no time, people began comparing the two divas. In a recent interview, Sara and Janhvi discussed their rivalry and the comparisons only to end up revealing something hilarious.

Sara and Janhvi were talking about the collages made by the press to draw up comparisons when Janhvi suggested that she and Sara should pose together at a red carpet and save the media from making collages. It was during that ideation that Sara revealed that they do have a photo together from the Kedarnath screening. She went on to say that she stood behind Janhvi to help the media.

Meanwhile, Janhvi shared that the comparisons only motivate her. She says that she gets to learn a thing or two from Sara, especially the way she conducts herself. Sara advised that that one has to be comfortable in their own skin.