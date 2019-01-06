Smriti Irani thinks this is the largest minority in India

Time and again different Government in India have had the plight to appease minority sections to make sure they get their votes. But Union textile minister Smriti Irani has a completely different view on who actually is the largest minority section in India.

On Saturday said women in science are the “largest minority” in the country, with only 14 percent of them contributing to the profession.

While inaugurating the 8th Women Science Congress — part of the Indian Science Congress at the Lovely Professional University, she also spoke about inherent gender bias against women in the society, hampering their entry in the highly competitive world of science.

“Of the 2.8 lakh scientists and engineers employed in research and development across the country, women’s number is only 14 percent… that makes women the largest minority in science. English is the lingua franca of science. But according to census data, 96.7 percent of the population resorts to 22 scheduled languages,” she said.