Stone pelting at Mosque ; CPM branch secretary remanded

Kerala CPM branch secretary has been remanded for pelting stones at a mosque in Perambra on the hartal day observed in protest against women entry in Sabarimala.

The remanded has been identified as Athul Das of Pannimukku. Police said many including Athul Das had tried to create confusion in the area.

Police version is that youth congress activists had staged a march at Perambra town on the evening of the hartal day.

DYFI activists had gathered to face them and following that a clash broke out between the two on the Vadakara-Perambra Road.

In the meanwhile, stones were pelted at the nearby Juma Masjid and Muslim League office. Police said he was arrested on the basis of the evidence of witnesses after examining the CCTV clippings.