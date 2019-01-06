US pre-sales of Petta around 1.22 crore

Rajinikanth’s Petta is one of the most awaited films of January. The film has got a headstart in the US with the pre-sales being around Rs 1.22 crore.

Petta is a gangster drama that also stars Simran Bagga, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Kartik Subbaraj has made it like a tribute to a true-blue Rajini fan. Vijay Sethupathi is the main antagonist in the film.

Rajinikanth just delivered one of the biggest hits of 2018 with 2.0