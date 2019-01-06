CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

US pre-sales of Petta around 1.22 crore

Jan 6, 2019, 11:32 pm IST
Rajinikanth’s Petta is one of the most awaited films of January. The film has got a headstart in the US with the pre-sales being around Rs 1.22 crore.

Petta is a gangster drama that also stars Simran Bagga, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Kartik Subbaraj has made it like a tribute to a true-blue Rajini fan. Vijay Sethupathi is the main antagonist in the film.

Rajinikanth just delivered one of the biggest hits of 2018 with 2.0…Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

 

